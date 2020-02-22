The White Ferns are one from one at the twenty20 cricket World Cup in Australia

The White Ferns are one from one at the twenty20 cricket World Cup in Australia

23 February 2020

They've beaten Sri Lanka by seven wickets chasing down their opponent's 127 for seven with 20 deliveries to spare.



Captain Sophie Devine who scored 75 not out, says they initially struggled to get there run chase going.







INTERNATIONAL CRICKET WITH SKY SPORT - WATCH EVERY MOMENT OF THE BLACKCAPS AGAINST INDIA

© 2020

Newstalk ZB, NZCity