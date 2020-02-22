News | Cricket
23 Feb 2020 11:43
| outlook hotmail | yahoo mail | gmail | news | weather | finance | shopping | about nzcity | Search |
NZCity News
NZCity CalculatorReturn to NZCity
SEARCH 

  • Start Page
  • Personalise
    •    News
  • Sport
  • Weather
  • Finance
  • Shopping
  • Jobs
  • Horoscopes
  • Lotto Results
  • Photo Gallery
  • Site Gallery
  • TVNow
  • Dating
  • SearchNZ
  • NZSearch
  • Crime.co.nz
  • RugbyLeague
  • Make Home
  • About NZCity
  • Contact NZCity
  • Your Privacy
  • Advertising
  • Login
  • Join for Free

    •
      Home > News > Sports > Cricket

    The White Ferns are one from one at the twenty20 cricket World Cup in Australia

    The White Ferns are one from one at the twenty20 cricket World Cup in Australia


    They've beaten Sri Lanka by seven wickets chasing down their opponent's 127 for seven with 20 deliveries to spare.

    Captain Sophie Devine who scored 75 not out, says they initially struggled to get there run chase going.



    INTERNATIONAL CRICKET WITH SKY SPORT - WATCH EVERY MOMENT OF THE BLACKCAPS AGAINST INDIA

    © 2020 Newstalk ZB, NZCity


     Other Cricket News
     22 Feb: Ross Taylor's arrived at the crease in his 100th cricket test to a standing ovation
     22 Feb: Australia have thrashed South Africa in their opening twenty20 in Johannesburg
     21 Feb: The Black Caps have taken two wickets in the opening half hour on day two to be right on top of India in the first cricket test in Wellington
     21 Feb: Veteran Black Caps batsman Ross Taylor will notch his 100th test for the Black Caps today, when he takes the field in the first match against India at the Basin Reserve
     20 Feb: There's no pressure on Kyle Jamieson to be Neil Wagner
     20 Feb: Australian cricketer Steve Smith's been forced to confront his past upon returning to South Africa for the opening T20 match in Johannesburg on Saturday morning
     19 Feb: White Ferns captain Sophie Devine's been roaring at Sydney Zoo as part of cricket's World T20 launch
     Top Stories

    RUGBY RUGBY
    The composure of Otere Black is being praised after the Blues 23-21 Super Rugby victory over the Bulls in Pretoria More...

    BUSINESS BUSINESS
    Two fire crews are dampening down hotspots at the scene of a commercial fire in Christchurch's CBD More...


     Today's News

    		 Entertainment:
    Ozzy Osbourne says his Parkinson’s diagnosis isn’t a “death sentence” 11:29

     International:
    Coronavirus COVID-19's Wuhan lockdown, a month on 11:17

     International:
    Everywhere you look in Bougainville's Sivuna village, there are women and children. But hardly any men 11:07

     Politics:
    The Christchurch mayor is addressing families of those who died in the Christchurch earthquake - with an apology 11:07

     Golf:
    Ryan Fox has slipped down the leaderboard at the World Golf Championship event in Mexico 11:07

     Entertainment:
    Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have "always wanted kids" together 10:59

     Rugby:
    The composure of Otere Black is being praised after the Blues 23-21 Super Rugby victory over the Bulls in Pretoria 10:57

     Rugby:
    A vastly improved performance has helped the Blues claim a 23-21 win over the Bulls in Pretoria 10:47

     Health & Safety:
    A leaked memo reveals patients needing heart scans in Auckland could face a wait of up to a year 10:47

     Entertainment:
    Gigi Hadid wants to start a family 10:29

     News Search




    Power Search

    © 2020 New Zealand City Ltd