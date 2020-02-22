The White Ferns are one from one at the twenty20 cricket World Cup in Australia
23 February 2020
They've beaten Sri Lanka by seven wickets chasing down their opponent's 127 for seven with 20 deliveries to spare.
Captain Sophie Devine who scored 75 not out, says they initially struggled to get there run chase going.
