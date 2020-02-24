News | Entertainment
25 Feb 2020 13:42
NZCity News
      Entertainment

    Rihanna celebrated her 32nd birthday with a big party in Mexico

    The 'FourFiveSeconds' hitmaker was joined by her loved ones on a tropical trip, and Rihanna - who turned 32 on Thursday (20.02.20) - was keen to embrace the local culture during her birthday celebrations


    A source told E! News: "Rihanna is having a birthday celebration in Mexico. She invited her friends and family down to celebrate turning 32 with her.

    "They had a dinner party on Wednesday night with dinner and dancing. Everyone was welcomed to the party with a line of mariachis performing and Tequila shots passed around.

    "There were balloon arrangements, colourful flowers and Mexican decor both indoors and outdoors. They had a long outdoor table set up for dinner and the mariachis continued to perform."

    The insider also revealed that following the dinner, the group enjoyed a "big dance party" together.

    The source said: "They partied all night long with music, drinks, a birthday cake and cupcakes for Rihanna. She was in her element with the people she loves and having a great time."

    Rihanna recently split from her long-time boyfriend Hassan Jameel.

    And the Bajan beauty admitted earlier this month that she was poised to spend Valentine's Day in the studio, working on her long-awaited new album.

    Asked about her Valentine's Day plans, Rihanna - who has previously dated the likes of Drake and Chris Brown - shared: "I'm going to be in the studio.

    "I'm so excited actually. I can't say who I'm working with, but it's somebody I've been wanting to work with him for a long time."

    Under pressure, Rihanna then revealed the big-name music star she was planning to work with.

    She said: "Okay, I'll tell you. [It's] Pharrell."

    © 2020 Bang Showbiz, NZCity


