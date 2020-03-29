Thousands of African, Haitian and Asian migrants bound for the United States have amassed in immigration shelters in Panama and Costa Rica as plans to relocate them to less crowded areas to lower the risk of spreading coronavirus have faltered

Thousands of African, Haitian and Asian migrants bound for the United States have amassed in immigration shelters in Panama and Costa Rica as plans to relocate them to less crowded areas to lower the risk of spreading coronavirus have faltered

29 March 2020

Earlier in the week, Costa Rica's government said it had begun transferring about 2,600 migrants headed for the United States from its southern border with Panama to its frontier with Nicaragua, citing concerns that large crowds could further spread the virus.



However, the head of Costa Rica's immigration office says the transfer was suspended until further notice.



Most Central American nations have closed their borders to prevent the spread of coronavirus





