The New Zealand Cricket players' Association is pleased by the ICC's decision to postpone the 2021 women's one-day World Cup

The New Zealand Cricket players' Association is pleased by the ICC's decision to postpone the 2021 women's one-day World Cup

10 August 2020

The tournament, originally due to start in New Zealand in February, has been pushed back to 2022.



Heath Mills says while it's disappointing kiwis won't be able to host next year, the tournament was always going to be implicated.







INTERNATIONAL CRICKET COVERAGE WITH RESENE - NEW ZEALAND'S MOST TRUSTED PAINT BRAND.

© 2020

Newstalk ZB, NZCity