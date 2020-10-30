News | Cricket
31 Oct 2020 20:34
      Home > News > Sports > Cricket

    An exciting morning session of Plunket Shield cricket awaits at the Eden Park outer oval

    An exciting morning session of Plunket Shield cricket awaits at the Eden Park outer oval


    Central begins day four on 210 for eight, needing 77 more runs to beat Auckland.

    Doug Bracewell's unbeaten on 65.

    Otago's 186 for two against Northern Districts in Mount Maunganui, chasing 235 more runs for victory.

    Wellington's 220 for six against Canterbury in Christchurch, requiring another 75 runs just to make their hosts bat again.

    Play in all three games gets underway at 10:30am, weather permitting.

    © 2020 Newstalk ZB, NZCity


    © 2020 New Zealand City Ltd