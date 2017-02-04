|
Big guns fire early shots at NRL Nines UPDATED
Brisbane, North Queensland, Parramatta and Gold Coast have impressed early on at the Auckland Nines, while the Warriors have suffered a first-up loss at home. full story
Man shot by police in Christchurch
A man has been arrested after being shot in the face by police in Christchurch after he allegedly presented a firearm. full story
Handscomb won't be Aust full-time keeper
Peter Handscomb says he doesn't want to take the gloves for Australia on a permanent basis in any format and that's a very good idea according to Brad Haddin. full story
Auckland
Fine
16° 23°
Hamilton
Fine
11° 24°
Wellington
Fine
15° 20°
Christchurch
Fine
11° 29°
Dunedin
Partly cloudy
14° 22°
Town:
Quote of the Day
"If you can't get rid of the skeleton in your closet, you'd best teach it to dance" George Bernard Shaw
NZ Site of the Day
A PC Fixer 2000 Limited
A PC Fixer 2000 Limited was set up to help individuals and small companies with their computer support. We come to your home or office to help with any computer related problems and services at very competitive pricing.Based in Hutt Vallley( Lower Hutt to Upper Hutt) Wellington
From the NZSearch web directory, Add your website here
Help Us to Help You!If you have any suggestions on how we could make NZCity your ultimate tool please fill in your comments below and hit the submit button. We will do our best to reply to all of your ideas and queries. Thanks for your support - The NZCity Team
|