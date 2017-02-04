Welcome to NZCity
4 Feb 2017 16:31
| outlook hotmail | yahoo mail | gmail | news | weather | finance | shopping | about nzcity |
Personal Start Page
NZCity CalculatorMake this HOME
SEARCH 

  • Start Page
  • Personalise
  • Days of Xmas
  • News
  • Sport
  • Weather
  • Olympic Games
  • Finance
  • Shopping
  • Jobs
  • Horoscopes
  • Lotto Results
  • Photo Gallery
  • Site Gallery
  • TVNow
  • Dating
  • SearchNZ
  • NZSearch
  • Crime.co.nz
  • RugbyLeague
  • Make Home
  • About NZCity
  • Contact NZCity
  • Your Privacy
  • Advertising
  • Login
  • Join for Free

    •
    PersonaliseMove UpMove DownClose Section
     NZCity Top StoriesTop Stories
    Big guns fire early shots at NRL Nines UPDATED
    Brisbane, North Queensland, Parramatta and Gold Coast have impressed early on at the Auckland Nines, while the Warriors have suffered a first-up loss at home. full story
    Man shot by police in Christchurch
    A man has been arrested after being shot in the face by police in Christchurch after he allegedly presented a firearm. full story
    Handscomb won't be Aust full-time keeper
    Peter Handscomb says he doesn't want to take the gloves for Australia on a permanent basis in any format and that's a very good idea according to Brad Haddin. full story
    PersonaliseMove UpMove DownClose Section
     Your Daily HoroscopesDaily Horoscopes
    Click for todays other Horoscope Readings NZCity proudly give you the option of receiving your daily Horoscope directly to this page. Select your starsign and press update below, or click for full readings and details on getting your personal reading over the phone.
    Starsign:

    PersonaliseMove UpMove DownClose Section
     WeatherNZ Weather
    Auckland
    Clear
    Fine
    16°   23°
    Hamilton
    Clear
    Fine
    11°   24°
    Wellington
    Clear
    Fine
    15°   20°
    Christchurch
    Mostly clear
    Fine
    11°   29°
    Dunedin
    Partly cloudy
    Partly cloudy
    14°   22°
    NZCity allows you to view your own town's extended forecast on this page. Select your nearest town below & press update to save

    Town:

    Move UpMove DownClose Section
     Quote of the Day Quote of the Day
    "If you can't get rid of the skeleton in your closet, you'd best teach it to dance" George Bernard Shaw

    Move UpMove DownClose Section
     Site of the DayNZ Site of the Day
    A PC Fixer 2000 Limited
    NZSearch Web DirectoryA PC Fixer 2000 Limited was set up to help individuals and small companies with their computer support. We come to your home or office to help with any computer related problems and services at very competitive pricing.Based in Hutt Vallley( Lower Hutt to Upper Hutt) Wellington
    From the NZSearch web directory, Add your website here
    Move UpClose Section
     Help Us to Help You!
    If you have any suggestions on how we could make NZCity your ultimate tool please fill in your comments below and hit the submit button. We will do our best to reply to all of your ideas and queries. Thanks for your support - The NZCity Team

    Your Email:

    Our featured site
    of the week...    		 Kakapo Recovery Programme
    © 2017 New Zealand City Ltd