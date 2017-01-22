|
Rain washes out day three of second Test
Dire weather has washed out the third day of the second cricket Test between New Zealand and Bangladesh. full story
Weather brings down trees, powerlines
Thousands are still without power in Auckland, Wellington is getting a lashing and rivers are high in the south. full story
Three injured in Dunsandel crash
Three people are injured after two cars crashed south of Dunsandel in Canterbury. full story
Auckland
Showers
16° 23°
Hamilton
Showers
14° 22°
Wellington
Wind
14° 18°
Christchurch
Rain
13° 18°
Dunedin
Rain
11° 15°
Town:
Quote of the Day
"I look just like the girls next door… if you happen to live next door to an amusement park." Dolly Parton
NZ Site of the Day
Western Springs Association Football Club
Western Springs AFC is a member of No.2 District Federation of NZ Soccer (Soccer2). The club is well organised, offers quality coaching and provides opportunities for entertainment and achievement through soccer.
From the NZSearch web directory, Add your website here
Help Us to Help You!If you have any suggestions on how we could make NZCity your ultimate tool please fill in your comments below and hit the submit button. We will do our best to reply to all of your ideas and queries. Thanks for your support - The NZCity Team
|