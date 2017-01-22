Welcome to NZCity
22 Jan 2017 16:53
| outlook hotmail | yahoo mail | gmail | news | weather | finance | shopping | about nzcity |
Personal Start Page
NZCity CalculatorMake this HOME
SEARCH 

  • Start Page
  • Personalise
  • Days of Xmas
  • News
  • Sport
  • Weather
  • Olympic Games
  • Finance
  • Shopping
  • Jobs
  • Horoscopes
  • Lotto Results
  • Photo Gallery
  • Site Gallery
  • TVNow
  • Dating
  • SearchNZ
  • NZSearch
  • Crime.co.nz
  • RugbyLeague
  • Make Home
  • About NZCity
  • Contact NZCity
  • Your Privacy
  • Advertising
  • Login
  • Join for Free

    •
    PersonaliseMove UpMove DownClose Section
     NZCity Top StoriesTop Stories
    Rain washes out day three of second Test
    Dire weather has washed out the third day of the second cricket Test between New Zealand and Bangladesh. full story
    Weather brings down trees, powerlines
    Thousands are still without power in Auckland, Wellington is getting a lashing and rivers are high in the south. full story
    Three injured in Dunsandel crash
    Three people are injured after two cars crashed south of Dunsandel in Canterbury. full story
    PersonaliseMove UpMove DownClose Section
     Your Daily HoroscopesDaily Horoscopes
    Click for todays other Horoscope Readings NZCity proudly give you the option of receiving your daily Horoscope directly to this page. Select your starsign and press update below, or click for full readings and details on getting your personal reading over the phone.
    Starsign:

    PersonaliseMove UpMove DownClose Section
     WeatherNZ Weather
    Auckland
    Partly cloudy and light rain
    Showers
    16°   23°
    Hamilton
    Partly cloudy and showers
    Showers
    14°   22°
    Wellington
    Partly cloudy and light rain
    Wind
    14°   18°
    Christchurch
    Overcast and showers
    Rain
    13°   18°
    Dunedin
    Overcast and rain
    Rain
    11°   15°
    NZCity allows you to view your own town's extended forecast on this page. Select your nearest town below & press update to save

    Town:

    Move UpMove DownClose Section
     Quote of the Day Quote of the Day
    "I look just like the girls next door… if you happen to live next door to an amusement park." Dolly Parton

    Move UpMove DownClose Section
     Site of the DayNZ Site of the Day
    Western Springs Association Football Club
    NZSearch Web DirectoryWestern Springs AFC is a member of No.2 District Federation of NZ Soccer (Soccer2). The club is well organised, offers quality coaching and provides opportunities for entertainment and achievement through soccer.
    From the NZSearch web directory, Add your website here
    Move UpClose Section
     Help Us to Help You!
    If you have any suggestions on how we could make NZCity your ultimate tool please fill in your comments below and hit the submit button. We will do our best to reply to all of your ideas and queries. Thanks for your support - The NZCity Team

    Your Email:

    Our featured site
    of the week...    		 Kakapo Recovery Programme
    © 2017 New Zealand City Ltd