|
Venus and Serena set up all-Williams final
Superstar sporting sisters Serena and Venus Williams have set up another sibling Australian Open final at Melbourne Park. full story
Ageless Venus into Open final with Serena
Venus Williams has denied fellow American CoCo Vandeweghe in three sets to become the oldest Australian Open women's finalist in professional tennis history. full story
Fear and loathing in Europe as leaders grapple with Trump's 'war'
Faced with Trump's 'declaration of war', some European leaders have now taken the gloves off where the US president is concerned. full story
Auckland
Partly cloudy
15° 22°
Hamilton
Partly cloudy
11° 22°
Wellington
Partly cloudy
12° 20°
Christchurch
Partly cloudy
9° 26°
Dunedin
Showers
9° 18°
Town:
Quote of the Day
"In the End, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends" Martin Luther King Jr
NZ Site of the Day
Otaika Valley Free Range Eggs
Otaika Valley Eggs supply fresh, free range eggs to New Zealand Nationally. Our passion is to produce the highest quality free range eggs. Call 0800 682 452 FREE for more information.
From the NZSearch web directory, Add your website here
Help Us to Help You!If you have any suggestions on how we could make NZCity your ultimate tool please fill in your comments below and hit the submit button. We will do our best to reply to all of your ideas and queries. Thanks for your support - The NZCity Team
|