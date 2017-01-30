Welcome to NZCity
30 Jan 2017 14:15
| outlook hotmail | yahoo mail | gmail | news | weather | finance | shopping | about nzcity |
Personal Start Page
NZCity CalculatorMake this HOME
SEARCH 

  • Start Page
  • Personalise
  • Days of Xmas
  • News
  • Sport
  • Weather
  • Olympic Games
  • Finance
  • Shopping
  • Jobs
  • Horoscopes
  • Lotto Results
  • Photo Gallery
  • Site Gallery
  • TVNow
  • Dating
  • SearchNZ
  • NZSearch
  • Crime.co.nz
  • RugbyLeague
  • Make Home
  • About NZCity
  • Contact NZCity
  • Your Privacy
  • Advertising
  • Login
  • Join for Free

    •
    PersonaliseMove UpMove DownClose Section
     NZCity Top StoriesTop Stories
    Driver in fatal pursuit crash named
    The driver of a car fleeing police killed in a crash on Saturday night has been named by police. full story
    NZ trade deficit little changed
    NZ trade deficit little changed in December as exports, imports decline full story
    Scown happy to row on to Tokyo Olympics
    Rebecca Scown won't follow the other Kiwi Olympic rowing medallists in a taking a break, vowing to make 2017 another big year. full story
    PersonaliseMove UpMove DownClose Section
     Your Daily HoroscopesDaily Horoscopes
    Click for todays other Horoscope Readings NZCity proudly give you the option of receiving your daily Horoscope directly to this page. Select your starsign and press update below, or click for full readings and details on getting your personal reading over the phone.
    Starsign:

    PersonaliseMove UpMove DownClose Section
     WeatherNZ Weather
    Auckland
    Clear
    Partly cloudy
    16°   24°
    Hamilton
    Clear
    Partly cloudy
    14°   26°
    Wellington
    Partly cloudy
    Drizzle
    15°   21°
    Christchurch
    Partly cloudy
    Fine
    11°   19°
    Dunedin
    Partly cloudy
    Fine
    14°   18°
    NZCity allows you to view your own town's extended forecast on this page. Select your nearest town below & press update to save

    Town:

    Move UpMove DownClose Section
     Quote of the Day Quote of the Day
    "I spilled spot remover on my dog. He's gone now." Steve Wright

    Move UpMove DownClose Section
     Site of the DayNZ Site of the Day
    John O'Connor Optometrists
    NZSearch Web DirectoryNew Zealand owned & operated Auckland optometrists. High quality eyecare in Newmarket & Henderson. We sell glasses. We believe eye care and eyewear should be affordable for everyone in New Zealand. The team at John O'Connor Optometrists are focused on your eye health.
    From the NZSearch web directory, Add your website here
    Move UpClose Section
     Help Us to Help You!
    If you have any suggestions on how we could make NZCity your ultimate tool please fill in your comments below and hit the submit button. We will do our best to reply to all of your ideas and queries. Thanks for your support - The NZCity Team

    Your Email:

    Our featured site
    of the week...    		 Kakapo Recovery Programme
    © 2017 New Zealand City Ltd