News | Cricket
4 Jan 2020 2:06
| outlook hotmail | yahoo mail | gmail | news | weather | finance | shopping | about nzcity | Search |
NZCity News
NZCity CalculatorReturn to NZCity
SEARCH 

  • Start Page
  • Personalise
  • Days of Xmas
    •    News
  • Sport
  • Weather
  • Finance
  • Shopping
  • Jobs
  • Horoscopes
  • Lotto Results
  • Photo Gallery
  • Site Gallery
  • TVNow
  • Dating
  • SearchNZ
  • NZSearch
  • Crime.co.nz
  • RugbyLeague
  • Make Home
  • About NZCity
  • Contact NZCity
  • Your Privacy
  • Advertising
  • Login
  • Join for Free

    •
      Home > News > Sports > Cricket

    In domestic cricket, the Northern Knights are on strike chasing 189 for victory in their Twenty20 Super Smash match with the Wellington Firebirds at Basin Reserve

    In domestic cricket, the Northern Knights are on strike chasing 189 for victory in their Twenty20 Super Smash match with the Wellington Firebirds at Basin Reserve


    The Knights are currently six without loss in the 2nd over.

    The Firebirds made 188 in their innings, led by Michael Pollard who top scored with 51.

    Earlier the Wellington Blaze beat the Northern Spirit by 57 runs in the women's competition.

    © 2020 Newstalk ZB, NZCity


     Other Cricket News
     03 Jan: Will Young's set to make his return to cricket after being named in the Central Districts A side to play Wellington A on Sunday and Monday
     03 Jan: The Black Caps have taken wicket number two early in the second session, on day one of the third test with Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground
     03 Jan: A move to cricket's coaching ranks for leg spinner Ish Sodhi
     03 Jan: Cricket Australia have vowed to avoid putting players, officials and fans at risk as they prepare to confront a smoky haze at the Sydney test
     02 Jan: Auckland have outmuscled Canterbury by seven wickets with three balls to spare in a Twenty20 Super Smash batting frenzy at Eden Park outer oval
     02 Jan: Auckland have chased 195 for a seven-wicket victory with three balls to spare in their Twenty20 men's Super Smash cricket match against Canterbury at Eden Park outer oval
     01 Jan: Sophie Devine has powered unbeaten Wellington to another win in the women's Twenty20 SuperSmash
     Top Stories

    RUGBY RUGBY
    Four-time grand slam tennis champion Kim Clijsters will be selective in picking tournaments to provide time to focus on her children, as she prepares to come back after a seven-year hiatus More...

    BUSINESS BUSINESS
    Amazon allegedly threatened to fire employees for speaking out about climate change More...


     Today's News

    		 Politics:
    The Ministry of Health says negotiations with Fletcher's are ongoing 21:57

     Entertainment:
    Amy Schumer won't be pressured into breastfeeding 21:56

     Entertainment:
    Sharon Osbourne sent her assistant into a burning building to rescue her paintings 21:26

     Entertainment:
    Shirlie Kemp has praised the "kindness" of the late Melanie Panayiotou 20:56

     Entertainment:
    Zac Efron was rushed to hospital after being stuck down with an infection 20:26

     Entertainment:
    Kim Kardashian West's daughter North is "so helpful" looking after her siblings 19:56

     Entertainment:
    Kristen Bell's favourite Christmas presents are "ugly masterpieces" from her kids 19:26

     Accident and Emergency:
    One person's died following a crash on State Highway One south of Whangarei 18:57

     Cricket:
    Will Young's set to make his return to cricket after being named in the Central Districts A side to play Wellington A on Sunday and Monday 18:57

     Entertainment:
    Debbie Reynolds set a place for Carrie Fisher at Christmas before her untimely passing 18:56

     News Search




    Power Search

    © 2020 New Zealand City Ltd