In domestic cricket, the Northern Knights are on strike chasing 189 for victory in their Twenty20 Super Smash match with the Wellington Firebirds at Basin Reserve

3 January 2020

The Knights are currently six without loss in the 2nd over.



The Firebirds made 188 in their innings, led by Michael Pollard who top scored with 51.



Earlier the Wellington Blaze beat the Northern Spirit by 57 runs in the women's competition.

