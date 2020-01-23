News | Entertainment
23 Jan 2020 17:10
NZCity News
    Rihanna has reportedly split from Hassan Jameel

    The ‘Work’ singer and the businessman, both 31, were first linked together in June 2017, but it has now been claimed that after almost three years of dating, they’ve decided to call time on their romance


    Us Weekly reports the couple - who were notoriously private about their love life - are no longer together, but as of the time of writing, there has been no confirmation from either Rihanna or Hassan.

    Rihanna previously opened up on her romance with Hassan in a June 2019 interview, when she was asked if she was in love with her beau, to which she replied: “Of course.”

    The ‘Umbrella’ hitmaker also revealed her relationship is going "really well".

    She added: "Yeah, I'm dating. I'm actually in an exclusive relationship for quite some time, and it's going really well, so I'm happy.”

    And the singer said had seen a "shift" in her life since meeting her former partner, and felt like she was finally growing up.

    She explained: "I'm definitely feeling a shift. I'm growing up. There's things that I'm paying attention to that I've never paid attention to.

    "Like supplements. And working out. And hearing about my bones."

    Rihanna was believed to be thinking about starting a family with Hassan, after she first admitted last year she would love to be a mother.

    When quizzed on the subject, she replied: "Without a doubt.”

    And in a later interview, the ‘We Found Love’ singer was asked if she ever gets defensive when asked about motherhood, to which she said it’s her “dream” to have children someday.

    She said: "A lot of woman get very defensive. It's personal, it's our bodies, and of course it's our time, and it's not necessarily everyone's dream to be a mum ... but it's mine, so I'm fine."

    © 2020 Bang Showbiz, NZCity


