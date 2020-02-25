News | Entertainment
26 Feb 2020 16:57
| outlook hotmail | yahoo mail | gmail | news | weather | finance | shopping | about nzcity | Search |
NZCity News
NZCity CalculatorReturn to NZCity
SEARCH 

  • Start Page
  • Personalise
    •    News
  • Sport
  • Weather
  • Finance
  • Shopping
  • Jobs
  • Horoscopes
  • Lotto Results
  • Photo Gallery
  • Site Gallery
  • TVNow
  • Dating
  • SearchNZ
  • NZSearch
  • Crime.co.nz
  • RugbyLeague
  • Make Home
  • About NZCity
  • Contact NZCity
  • Your Privacy
  • Advertising
  • Login
  • Join for Free

    •
      Home > News > Entertainment

    Rihanna called for unity as she won the President's Award during the 51st NAACP Image Awards on Saturday (22.02.20)

    The 32-year-old singer was handed the prestigious accolade during the ceremony at the Pasadena Convention Center in recognition of her "groundbreaking career as an artist and musician", as well as being a "stellar public servant"


    During her appearance at the show - which honours the achievements of people of colour in motion pictures, TV, music, and literature - Rihanna said: "I'm going to try to keep this simple, because tonight really isn't about me.

    "Because the purpose is bigger than me ... My part is a very small part of the work that's being done in this world - and the work that's yet to be done."

    The chart-topping singer then reflected on her philanthropic efforts.

    She said: "If there's anything that I've learned, we can only fix this world together. We can't do it divided. I cannot emphasise that enough.

    "We cannot let the de-sensitivity seep in. The, 'If it's your problem, it's not mine'... When we're marching and protesting and posting about the Michael Brown Jr.'s and the Atatiana Jefferson's of the world, tell your friends to pull up.

    "We have been denied opportunities since the beginning of time, and still we prevail. Imagine what we could do together."

    Previous recipients of the prestigious award include Ella Fitzgerald, Kerry Washington and Spike Lee.

    Elsewhere, Lizzo was named the Entertainer of the Year, having enjoyed a meteoric rise over the last 12 months.

    The 31-year-old star overcame competition from Angela Basset, Billy Porter, Regina King and Tyler Perry to win the coveted gong.

    Meanwhile, Michael B. Jordan won the Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture prize for his performances in 'Just Mercy'.

    Michael's co-star Jamie Foxx beat the likes of Leslie Odom, Wesley Snipes, Tituss Burgess and Sterling K. Brown to win the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture accolade.

    Lupita Nyong'o won the award for Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture for her performance in 'Us', seeing off competition from Alfre Woodard, Cynthia Erivo, Jodie Turner-Smith and Naomie Harris to claim the gong.

    What's more, 'Little' star Marsai Martin was named the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture, as well as being the winner of the Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture prize.

    NAACP Image Awards winners:

    Entertainer of the Year:

    Lizzo

    Outstanding Motion Picture:

    Just Mercy

    Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture:

    Michael B Jordan

    Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture:

    Lupita Nyong'o

    Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture:

    Jamie Foxx

    Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture:

    Marsai Martin

    Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in Motion Picture:

    Marsai Martin

    Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture:

    Just Mercy

    Outstanding Independent Motion Picture:

    Dolemite is My Name

    Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance:

    James Earl Jones

    Outstanding Comedy Series:

    Black-ish

    Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series:

    Anthony Anderson

    Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series:

    Tracee Ellis Ross

    Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series:

    Deon Cole

    Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series:

    Marsai Martin

    Outstanding Drama Series:

    Greenleaf

    Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series:

    Omari Hardwick

    Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series:

    Angela Bassett

    Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series:

    Harold Perrineau

    Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series:

    Lynn Whitfield

    Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special:

    When They See Us

    Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special:

    Jharrel Jerome

    Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special:

    Niecy Nash

    Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series:

    Anya Adams

    Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series:

    50 Cent

    Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture (Television):

    Rashid Johnson

    Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture (Film):

    Chiwetel Ejiofor

    Outstanding Album:

    Beyonce

    Outstanding New Artist:

    Lil Nas X

    Outstanding Male Artist:

    Bruno Mars

    Outstanding Female Artist:

    Beyonce

    © 2020 Bang Showbiz, NZCity


     Other Entertainment News
     26 Feb: Lil Nas X crashed a wedding at Disney World
     26 Feb: Keith Urban is "very grateful" that Nicole Kidman has no interest in music
     26 Feb: Kirk Douglas has given his entire £61 million fortune to charity
     26 Feb: Duchess Meghan's best friend has registered the Sussex Global Charities website
     26 Feb: The one-off 'Friends' reunion could reportedly be turned into a 12-part series
     26 Feb: Meghan Trainor's father has been hospitalised after being hit by a car
     26 Feb: Mel C says a drunk spat with Victoria Beckham pushed her towards depression
     Top Stories

    RUGBY RUGBY
    Ireland's lost experienced prop Cian Healy for the remainder of the Six Nations More...

    BUSINESS BUSINESS
    More than 10 million dollars for a water storage facility in the Bay of Plenty More...


     Today's News

    		 Health & Safety:
    The baboons that escaped at Sydney hospital were from a medical research facility — this is what happens there 16:47

     Entertainment:
    Lil Nas X crashed a wedding at Disney World 16:29

     International:
    Bernie Sanders, Michael Bloomberg the top targets at Democratic debate, live updates 16:27

     Auckland:
    Auckland Police say a tragedy was avoided on Sunday - after a kayaker fell from his boat 16:17

     Entertainment:
    Keith Urban is "very grateful" that Nicole Kidman has no interest in music 15:59

     Entertainment:
    Kirk Douglas has given his entire £61 million fortune to charity 15:29

     Rugby League:
    The Warriors' front row stocks have taken another hit, losing Jackson Frei for the upcoming NRL season 15:27

     Education:
    As another Alzheimer's treatment fails, experts are divided on where to next 15:07

     Entertainment:
    Duchess Meghan's best friend has registered the Sussex Global Charities website 14:59

     Business:
    More than 10 million dollars for a water storage facility in the Bay of Plenty 14:57

     News Search




    Power Search

    © 2020 New Zealand City Ltd