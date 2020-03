South Africa won the third and final one-day cricket international against Australia at Potchefstroom

South Africa won the third and final one-day cricket international against Australia at Potchefstroom

8 March 2020

The Proteas have chased down Australia's 254 for seven with four overs and six wickets to spare.



South Africa won the series 3-nil.



INTERNATIONAL CRICKET WITH SKY SPORT - WATCH EVERY MOMENT OF THE BLACKCAPS THIS SUMMER





© 2020

Newstalk ZB, NZCity