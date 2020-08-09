Ben Stokes will miss England's last two cricket tests against Pakistan for family reasons

10 August 2020

He's played each of the four tests this summer, captaining his country for the first in Joe Root's absence in the series opener against the West Indies, but will fly to New Zealand this week.



The Stokes family had a tough time over Christmas, with Ben's father Ged rushed to hospital in Johannesburg on the eve of the Boxing Day test against South Africa.





