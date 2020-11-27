Rihanna has praised Adele for her "incredible" transformation

The 'Skyfall' hitmaker – who has son Angelo, seven, with ex-husband Simon Konecki – caused a stir earlier this year when it was revealed she’d lost 100lbs and her friend is delighted that the British singer looks so “confident and content” in herself and insisted her pal didn't lose weight for anyone other than herself

She said: "Adele looked incredible before the transformation and she looks incredible now - but you can see how happy she looks.



“It's obvious that the transformation was for her and not to impress anybody - and I am just happy that my friend looks so confident and content.”



The ‘Umbrella’ hitmaker has often spoken of her admiration for Adele but she doesn't think the 'Hello' singer truly understands how deep her love for her music runs.



Rihanna, 32, told Closer magazine: "Honestly I don't think Adele even understands or knows the love and admiration I have for her.



"The way she tells such powerful stories in her songs is such a talent.



"There actually came a point when I had to stop listening to her stuff because it was making me so emotional."



The admiration between the pair is mutual as Adele, 32, has previously praised the “innovative and groundbreaking” star.



She said in 2018: “The innovative and groundbreaking world of Rihanna that no one else will ever be safe in and get away with copying. She makes her own rules and bends ours."



The ‘Hometown Glory’ singer also loves her friend’s “fearless” attitude to life.



She said: "Whenever I’ve met her, she’s been the most gracious, loyal and funny goofball of an icon.



"She glows like when someone’s taken a picture with a flash and you’re dazed for a few minutes after. But it’s also very clear in that glow that she genuinely doesn’t give a f***; she’s fearless and full of all the right kind of attitude to be everything that she is and will be forever.”





